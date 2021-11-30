Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Eii Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

