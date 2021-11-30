Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 4.3% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $820.00 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

