Eii Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.