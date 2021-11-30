Eii Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $185.83 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.