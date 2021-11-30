Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

