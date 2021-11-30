Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 1.5% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

