Ellevest Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $2,923.55. 8,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,864.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2,721.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

