Ellevest Inc. Buys 10,516 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

