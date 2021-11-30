Ellevest Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.