Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

