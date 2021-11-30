Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $427.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.