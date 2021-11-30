Emerald Crypto Tops 1-Day Volume of $135.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $929,232.54 and $135.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars.

