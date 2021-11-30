Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.