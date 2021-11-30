Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $90.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.