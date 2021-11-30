Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Down to $91.89

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.89, but opened at $87.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

