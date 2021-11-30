Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.