Enecuum (ENQ) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $15.06 million and $191,551.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,758,750 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

