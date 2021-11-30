Enfusion Inc’s (NYSE:ENFN) Quiet Period Set To End on November 30th

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Enfusion’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENFN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of ENFN opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

