EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

