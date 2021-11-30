Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading 6.4% Higher

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.83. 3,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.