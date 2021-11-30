Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.14.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ESVIF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,458. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

