Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.40. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 6,097 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $610.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

