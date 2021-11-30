Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE ENV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 1,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,951. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.22 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

