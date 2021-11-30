EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

NYSE:EOG opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

