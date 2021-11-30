Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,623. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $516.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 696,573 shares of company stock worth $8,957,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.