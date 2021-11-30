Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

USAS stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

