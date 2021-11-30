Ergo 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.06 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00012415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $227.81 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,319.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.05 or 0.08037510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00366280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.34 or 0.01000253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00085037 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00423153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00383405 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

