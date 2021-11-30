ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

