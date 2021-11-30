Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.
EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
