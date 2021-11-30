Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $224,558.27 and $10,134.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.98 or 0.08120324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085180 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

