Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

EVAX stock remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,028. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.