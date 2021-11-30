Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after acquiring an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,424,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

EB opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

