Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 17,904 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

