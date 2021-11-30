Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 12,442.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 397,848 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

IMMR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.