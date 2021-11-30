Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,020 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.36% of DouYu International worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOYU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $5,928,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

