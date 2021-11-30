Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

