Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 479,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.8% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

