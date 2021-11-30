ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $520,723.45 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $520,723.45 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017461 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003987 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

