ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.18. ExlService reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. ExlService has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $138.98.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ExlService by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

