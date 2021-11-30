EXMO Coin (EXM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $230,119.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $230,119.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00238053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

