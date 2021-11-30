Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.74 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,397 shares of company stock valued at $39,553,807. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,117,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.50. 3,619,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,286. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

