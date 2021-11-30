Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79. 1,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,459,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

