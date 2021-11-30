Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.32). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

