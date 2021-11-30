Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

