Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

