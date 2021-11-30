FairCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2.40 million worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001786 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006164 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00052344 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

