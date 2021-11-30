Falconswap (FSW) Market Cap Tops $2.03 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $134,046.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

