Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the October 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANUY shares. HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fanuc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

