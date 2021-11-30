Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $686.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $445.60 and a 52 week high of $682.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

