Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.31. 4,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.02. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

